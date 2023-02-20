Howell Mountain AVA with 40 acres to develop and plant your own Vineyards. Panoramic, unobstructed 180 degree views of St. Helena, Vineyards and Valley floor! Modern Chateau style 6 bedroom residence plus two guest/inlaw suites (on 4th level). Two-story high ceilings in Living room, with woodstove/fireplace opening up to large deck. Gourmet kitchen (with walk-in pantry), dining room and family room on main level. Four-car garage with Workshop room, and potential Wine Cellar. Totally private at the end of Cold Springs Road!