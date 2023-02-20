Howell Mountain AVA with 40 acres to develop and plant your own Vineyards. Panoramic, unobstructed 180 degree views of St. Helena, Vineyards and Valley floor! Modern Chateau style 6 bedroom residence plus two guest/inlaw suites (on 4th level). Two-story high ceilings in Living room, with woodstove/fireplace opening up to large deck. Gourmet kitchen (with walk-in pantry), dining room and family room on main level. Four-car garage with Workshop room, and potential Wine Cellar. Totally private at the end of Cold Springs Road!
6 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $4,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Magical wine country estate next to Meadowood Resort just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena, this enchanting gated estate offers resort-like …
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, S…
Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features include…
For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four ge…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…