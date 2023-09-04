Experience luxurious Napa Valley living in this completely renovated California mission-style estate that seamlessly blends modern sophistication with classic architecture. Set on an expansive 2.5+ acres above St. Helena, this magnificent property offers panoramic views of Lake Hennessey and the mountain vineyards. Spanning approx. 5,700+ sq. ft., the estate boasts 5 bedrooms & 6 bathrooms (4 & 2), providing ample space for a family compound or a grand venue for elegant gatherings. The stunning double-height entry foyer sets the tone, revealing radiant heated floors, five fireplaces, and thoughtfully designed spaces for relaxation and entertainment, including a grand living room, cozy family room, library, office, media room, and game room. The estate's gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring top-of-the-line appliances, abundant counter space, and a seamless design that facilitates effortless hosting. Additional highlights include multiple flatscreen TVs throughout and a climate-controlled wine cellar. The resort-inspired grounds are equally impressive with various outdoor entertaining areas, a sparkling pool and spa, a cabana housing a gym, a bocce court, and a three-car pavilion that transitions into a patio - complete with an outdoor grill and fireplace terrace.