Nestled within a lovely private pastoral setting just minutes from the Silverado Trail, this iconic contemporary farmhouse-style compound enjoys expansive views across its own 1.67 +/- Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard, the surrounding hillsides, and the Mayacama Mountains in the distance. Newly constructed, this residential project is remarkable for its level of design detail and quality, incorporating features such as board and batten interior elements, standing seam metal roof, wide plank European oak floors, and curated high-end lighting. The main residence showcases an impressive great room with a multitude of glass doors affording views and outdoor access, a light-filled chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, a first floor primary suite and 4 additional en-suite bedrooms, one designed to double as an office, an upstairs lounge, media room, laundry room, and wine library. The property features a fun 1BR/1BA guest house with a flexible open floor plan that works well as a bunk room, gym or art studio. Outdoor amenities include a heated pool and spa, an expansive covered veranda, sizable lawn, gas hooks-ups for BBQ and firepit, and abundant acreage for hiking and horses. Within only 15 minutes, you'll conveniently find Napa's commercial shopping hub and Yountville's restaurant mecca.