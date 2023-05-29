Chic indoor-outdoor living reaches new heights in a private setting near downtown Napa Valley. Set on almost 11 acres with soaring views of iconic vineyards and distant mountains, the home is a peaceful retreat in the Coombsville AVA. Masterfully designed by Michael Guthrie + Co Architects as an ode to the essence of Napa Valley: intimate entertaining, memorable outdoor gatherings, and relaxation in a world-class destination. Inside the timeless 6,000 SF, 4 BD main home, the centerpiece is a great room with soaring ceilings, open kitchen / dining / living space, and designer finishes. Each nook features glass accordion doors for seamless flow to the ample outdoor living spaces. Outdoor features include a 60' infinity pool with spa, covered dining, flat event pads, 2 fire pits, bocce court, and ultra-lush landscaping. The 2 BD, 1,250 SF guest house is ideal for hosting guests. Separately, a 4-car garage features a gym plus 550 SF office loft and bath above. The property includes a coveted, high-value 2.5 acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard. This resort-like destination is a treasure to be enjoyed for its impeccable design, generous indoor-outdoor entertainment venues, and close proximity to world class restaurants and wineries.