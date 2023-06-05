This chic and stylish wine country compound is nestled in Napa Valley's famed Oakville wine appellation, on one of the most coveted streets in the Napa Valley. The idyllic setting offers amazing views over Oakville and its own 10.4 +/- acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard. The property is sited on 11.5 +/-acres on two legal parcels with expansive gardens encompassing a pool & jacuzzi,& showcases a Howard Backen designed main residence, designer renovated 1890's farmhouse, guest house, wine room, and party barn. Known for his skill at designing seamless indoor-outdoor living the Estate is the epitome of that vision. Inside the 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath home you will find hand-picked finishes by the original Restoration Hardware designer Barbara Colvin. Stone flooring from India throughout, open beam ceilings, custom glass and metal sliding doors, multiple fireplaces, & a large chef's kitchen with an oversized Carrera marble island. The farmhouse, newly renovated in 2022, boasts a wraparound porch leading to a large back deck overlooking the extensive gardens, fruit trees, pool and vineyards. The living space is spread out amongst 3 separate spaces offering 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The party barn features dramatic sliding doors, hand-built rock walls, and soaring wood ceilings.