An architecturally significant estate that seamlessly weaves together elements of diverse styles: Modernism, Art Deco, and a hint of Deconstructivism. 130+/- total acres spanning 2 legal parcels atop Mt. Veeder. At its heart is a villa residence blending contemporary and modern influences and a pool and guest tower designed by UK-based architect David Connor. The villa appears as a calm white monument on lush green lawns shared with a dramatic black Fletcher Benton Folded Circles'' sculpture. Majestic wings extend from each end to encase 2 of the 4 private bedrooms and offer an artistic juxtaposition of form and function. Inside, angular lines and a dark marble foyer set the tone for an unforgettable experience in an environment that challenges customary norms. The villa includes 4bd/4.5ba, a bookshelf lined library/office, gym, dining, and entertaining spaces. The 2br/2ba guest tower provides 360 degree views of the Napa Valley. An inviting pool between the villa and guest house serves as a tranquil oasis for repose and rejuvenation. 8+/- acres of premium Cabernet vineyards produce award-winning wines. A multitude of wells provide ample water for the estate. An updated 2bd/2ba caretaker's home and the adjoining parcel are included in the sale.