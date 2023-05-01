Rare, valley floor, 16+ acre private estate. Over 12 acres of income producing, professionally managed vineyard planted in Sauvignon Blanc. The property provides two entrances, use Monticello Road. Very productive well. Public sewer system. Solar Panels. Home was totally redone in 2005. Polished concrete and reclaimed wood floors, warmed by radiant heat. Open kitchen with large pantry, walk-in temperature controlled wine cellar, high end appliances including 2 dishwashers. Outdoor pizza oven and covered eating area by the pool. This is a rare valley floor offering.
6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $7,900,000
