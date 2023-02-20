Prepare to be dazzled by stunning views of the Cote d'Azur style Lake Hennessey. Located just minutes from Silverado Trail, St Helena and Yountville. This luxurious 40 acre private compound features an amazing 8,500 sq.ft. estate home with exquisite landscaping and pool overlooking the lake. Two additional 1,000 sq.ft.guest houses built for luxury and privacy with a second 60ft lap pool, incredible gardens, and magnificent views of the lake. The old-world elegance of the 4 bedroom, 6 bath main house is reflected through Venetian plaster walls, floor-to-ceiling pocket doors, custom ironwork, walnut hardwood, and French limestone floors. Elements of modern luxury include 2 offices, a gym, a large wine cellar, and a state-of-the-art kitchen are sure to meet the needs of the most sophisticated buyer. Gorgeous mature gardens, multiple outdoor entertainment areas, full-size tennis court, Bocce court, fountain, and pools invite the buyers to live, work and play in the fabulous Napa Valley.