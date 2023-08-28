This 40-acre estate at 4040 Spring Mountain offers a Bohemian sanctuary experience in the heart of Napa Valley's prestigious wine region. Just a 7-minute drive from downtown St. Helena, it boasts dramatic views and a deep connection to nature. The main home, constructed with native old-growth redwood, combines generous living spaces with an old-world European charm, all designed to harmonize with the outdoors. Adjacent to the pool, a charming guest house invites personalized experiences for guests. Abundant fruit trees and vegetable gardens cater to health-conscious farm-to-table living. The former horse barn has been transformed for versatile residential use, from guest rooms to an art studio. The paddock now hosts a hobby vineyard, a testament to its prime wine country location. As you enter the estate, you'll pass by renowned wineries like Barnett, 7&8, Smith Madrone, Schweiger, and Sherwin Family, solidifying Spring Mountain's global reputation for high-elevation wines. With its own wells, a natural spring, and a winter-filling pond, this estate combines old-world charm with opportunities for modernization. It's a canvas to create a personalized family compound and much more in this extraordinary Napa Valley setting.