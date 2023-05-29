Welcome to Daisy Hill, a stunning retreat nestled in the serene beauty of St. Helena. The property is being sold with two parcels of 6.07 acres for a total of 12.14 acres. The front parcel is undeveloped. The home parcel with its exquisite craftsmanship, breathtaking landscapes, and luxurious amenities, offers an unparalleled experience for those seeking a tranquil and private haven just minutes from downtown St. Helena or Meadowood Resort. Sited on a bucolic country lane and originally custom-built in 2001, the two-story Craftsman-style home of stucco and wood siding showcases its timeless elegance. Designed for an elevated style of family living and entertaining, Daisy Hill includes the primary residence with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an outdoor dining pavilion and kitchen, a parlor/gym with a full bath, two guest casitas ensuite with private entrances, a pool with waterfall edge, bocce ball court, walking trails and seemingly endless, mature, lush gardens and tranquil nooks.