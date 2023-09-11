Glorious private compound with historical roots overlooking, yet only steps from, Calistoga. Anchored by fully updated and expanded 3+br/4.5ba 19th century Wine Country farmhouse w/ wraparound porches that emanate a tranquil aesthetic. Includes 3br/2ba ranch-style guest cottage, a rebuilt 19th century pole barn for entertaining, and an enchanting treehouse cabin w/ queen bed & outdoor bath perched peacefully below main residence. Few properties exude the true character, authenticity, and charm of Napa Valley as this original land grant estate on 9+/- acres. This property's features and amenities set it apart from those 3X its size: four stunning structures centered around a large courtyard shaded by centuries old heritage oaks, each w/ privacy and views of the surrounding vineyards & Calistoga's Palisades; large stone-wrapped pool w/ lounging & relaxation areas, lush terraced Mediterranean-style gardens for meditative relaxation, ample water from both city and private sources. Together, the property's structures provide 7+br/7.5 ba. Main residence offers new owners flexibility to configure its spaces to myriad personal living styles. A magical property with extraordinary Wine Country roots and immense character that emanates a sense of mystical energy upon entering its gates.