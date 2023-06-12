Contemporary, Cape Dutch style, private gated estate on acreage with unparalleled outdoor amenities. Located on the PGA golf course at Silverado Resort. Newer construction. Main residence is a succession of open living spaces with soaring barrel ceilings, abundant natural light and French doors to enviable outdoor areas. Impeccable attention has been paid to the highest quality finishes and details. Expansive views of the golf course and grounds can be experienced from almost every room. Including an entertainer's kitchen designed for hosting grand events and intimate gatherings. The ground floor primary suite is a private oasis with a spa-like, ensuite bath; fitness/massage room and enclosed private patio with spa. These special indoor spaces seamlessly transition to the 25 meter infinity pool, patios & meticulously maintained grounds. Meandering pathways wind around impressive water features, sculptures and lush gardens teeming with mature trees and unique flora. A rose pavilion and event lawn are perfect for large-scale entertaining. Or, elevate a small get together with a game of tennis or bocce ball; while enjoying the company of friends and family from the multiple outdoor seating vignettes, dining and kitchen areas, beach, fire pit and more. Full 2 bed guest house.