Journey Napa Valley - a stunning Napa Valley home surrounded by resplendent natural beauty, this exquisite residence is set on 56 brilliant acres overlooking the coveted Oak Knoll AVA. Never before presented on the market, this one-of-a-kind retreat offers breathtaking valley and mountain views. A top-quality 9.28 acre vineyard and sweeping grounds surround a timelessly elegant main residence, 2 guest residences of generous proportions, and a well-appointed event barn designed for entertaining. The crown jewel of the property is the 4,950 SF, fully-custom 3BD/ 3BA /2HB main residence, 1,000 SF, 2BD/ 2BA guest house, and vaulted event barn with a spacious 1,200 SF, 2BD/ 2BA guest apartment. Totaling 7,766 SF of living space and 7,322 SF of additional entertainment areas, the property is an entertainer's delight. Notable architects Ed Keiner and John Kasten, builder Dale James, landscape architect Jack Chandler, and famed interior designer Erin Martin worked with the owners to conceive a truly incomparable property, with completion of the residences in 2002. Floating peacefully above the Valley, it is a reprieve from the bustle of the fast-paced city cadence, a place to create a lifetime of memories, and is destined to be treasured for generations.