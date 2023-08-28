Created from the 1800s settlement of Napa's founder, Nathan Coombs, the Meteor Vineyard Estate is a rare prestigious offering: an architecturally significant residence and an esteemed, highly profitable ultra-premium vineyard that has been called the Grand Cru of the Coombsville region. Gated and consummately serene, this 34 +/- acre oasis is anchored by a 13,250 +/- sq ft residential compound designed by Cutler Anderson; an impressive landmark comprising a four-bedroom main home, a three-bedroom second dwelling, and studio. The enveloping 22.58 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot grape vines serve as the select source of numerous single-vineyard designate wines and of the estate's own distinguished Meteor brand. Standing stalwart at the property's highest point is an iconic valley oak, and embracing it all are wine country's bucolic hills. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a connoisseur of architecture, winemaking, and the geography and flora of Napa Valley.