Modern Mediterranean sets the stage for this stunning Napa Valley Vineyard Estate located in the heart of the wine country, Oakville. Approximately 1 acre+/- Premium Cabernet vineyard welcomes you as you drive into this property down the private drive with spacious guest parking. The open floor plan welcomes you with expansive vineyard views beyond the back yard that surround the home, they are intoxicating! Entertaining is at it's best with 6 en suite guest rooms and a large luxurious Primary Suite. Work from home with two office spaces to choose from. The spacious kitchen is appointed with high end stainless steel appliances to attract any chef, including two refrigerator/freezers. The double pantry is huge and will accommodate all that is needed to entertain those huge parties and family get togethers for the holidays. Three fire places make it a cozy home on chilly nights. Located in the middle of the valley makes it the perfect place to call home