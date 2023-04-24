Sited above the bucolic town of St. Helena, this private, gated 44+/- acre vineyard estate sits atop the illustrious Spring Mountain, overlooking Napa Valley. This estate is home to the coveted & award-winning Juslyn Vineyards, featuring a total of 6+/-, double spaced acres of meticulously tended vines. The product of decades of hard work, passion, & prolific wine makers has resulted in one of the most celebrated Napa cult wine brands which have scored 91-98 pts. over a staggering 23 vintages. The parcel at 2900 Spring Mountain Rd features a luxurious & custom-built, 12,000 sq. ft. primary residence, soaring ceilings, 5,000 bottle wine cellar, tasting room, guest house, 70-ft. swimmers' pool, outdoor kitchen w/ pizza oven, 1.81 acres of vines, koi ponds, & stone-terraced gardens. The parcel at 2910 Spring Mountain Rd features a prospective 29.78 acre home-site & 4.5 acres of vines. Primed for expansion & growth, this vineyard estate contains 6 additional plantable acres & accompanying winery license making it possible to bifurcate & establish a flagship tasting room. A 3 minute drive to Downtown St. Helena, Juslyn epitomizes the quintessential Napa lifestyle for a discerning Buyer seeking to make their mark as a Master vintner & curator of one of the finest wines in Napa Valley.