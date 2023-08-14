503 AC - The Petrified Forest - first time offered for 3 generations since 1914 - 146 ac comprises one of the longest continuing visitor Centers in the Napa/Sonoma Wine Country since 1870. Living Sequoia Redwoods on the same property as 3.4 million-year-old Redwoods preserved as Petrified Trees. Also includes adjoining 125 Ac of raw land containing about one mile of Porter Creek. Also includes about 230 ac with potentially 2 or 3 great home sites with redwoods and some vineyard land. Step into a timeless realm at Petrified Forest Estate, 5 separate parcels offer diverse landscapes and endless possibilities. Be enchanted by the majestic Redwood Forest, sun-dappled trails, and the awe-inspiring view of Mount Saint Helena. Immerse yourself in the wonders of petrified tree exhibits, geological masterpieces that unveil Earth's rich past. Discover the main structure's historic charm from 1915 and beautiful gift shop, the rustic elegance of the remodeled house, and the serenity of the cottage and the 'Coffee Shop' Diner untouched since built in 1956.