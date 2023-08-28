503 Acres - The Petrified Forest - first time offered for 3 generations since 1914 - 146 Acres comprises one of the longest continuing Visitor Center in the Napa/Sonoma Wine Country since 1870. Living Sequoia Redwoods on the same property as 3.4 million-year-old Redwoods preserved as Petrified Trees. Includes adjoining 125 Acres of raw land containing about one mile of Porter Creek. Also, includes about 230 Acres with potentially 2 or 3 great home sites with redwoods and some vineyard land. Step into a timeless realm at Petrified Forest Estate, a captivating 503-acre sanctuary where history, beauty, and family heritage converge. These 5 separate parcels offer diverse landscapes and endless possibilities. Be enchanted by the majestic Redwood Forest, sun-dappled trails, and the awe-inspiring view of Mount Saint Helena. Immerse yourself in the wonders of petrified tree exhibits, geological masterpieces that unveil Earth's rich past. Discover the main structure's historic charm and beautiful gift shop, the rustic elegance of the remodeled house, and the serenity of the cottage and the 'Coffee Shop' Diner untouched since built in 1956.