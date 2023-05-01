A family-owned estate since 1943 like this rarely becomes available or even makes it on the market. The gently sloping, 19.2-acre parcel sits on the Valley floor and is bisected by the Soda Creek. It has always been an Agricultural property, most recently planted to Vineyards in 2004. The entrance is anchored by an original 1907 agricultural barn, then winds through the vineyards framed with stately Oak trees and gorgeous natural landscape. Three wells on the property provide ample water to three homes and approximately 10.9 acres planted predominantly to Cabernet Sauvignon. The family built the well-constructed Mediterranean-style main home and guest house from the ground up in 2009. The main house, 4224+/- sq. ft., with 4 BD, 4.5 BA and great room. Sited next to the pool lies the guest house of roughly 1000+/- sq. ft., kitchen, living room, dining room, two bedrooms, and 1.5 bath. A sufficient distance away, you'll find a complete ADU with 1350 square feet of living.