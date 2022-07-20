Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
On Friday, a group of people purporting to be deeply, solidly, undeniably against the alleged Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park had a second public protest near the site they say the beer brand claims will be the location of its 136-acre boozy wonderland.
July 12, 2022 was a sad day for Napa County.
Pedro Molina editorial cartoon
Columnist Courtney ponders why more people are flying the flag every day, not just on holidays.
The Napa art committee has to be blind or very stupid to make the choices they do.
Californians are 25 percent less likely to die from a bullet wound than other folks, columnist Tom Elias says.
Well it seems that no matter what we are going to have art at the roundabouts.
Dear cyclists on the Vine Trail, a polite “on your left” as you zoom by pedestrians would be greatly appreciated.
How does the prickly pear shape invoke "Napa's landscape?" The neon green stripes are more likely referencing a moldy zebra than grape vines.
The idea of a large plastic, hideous looking piece of art is hardly a representation of beautiful sustainable Napa Valley. Please don’t put that nonsense anywhere in this beautiful city. Landscape the roundabout instead.
