Political cartoon by Michael Ramirez
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Political cartoon by Michael Ramirez
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Let's get it straight. This is in response to the letter by Thomas F Cushing "Trump has convicted himself through his actions and words."
I would like to commend three young ladies from Napa County.In the June 6 edition, a young Black girl, T.S, wrote of her admiration of the sin…
Political cartoon by Roberto Tinoco
Political cartoon by Steve Breen
I was going to write a long winded letter about how baffled, angry and sad I am at the Register’s decision to become a 3-day-a-week newspaper.…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.