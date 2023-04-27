Editorial cartoon by Tom Stiglich
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Editorial cartoon by Tom Stiglich
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Executive Editor Dan Evans talks changes to the layout and content of the paper.
I was disturbed, but sadly not surprised, to read a letter in the Register from LC Arisman, lamenting the decision by a Republican group to in…
The column written by Register Executive Editor Dan Evans, “Napa County’s Recall-o-Rama” (April 2), was fascinating, revealing as it did the s…
For years the Napa Register has promoted liberal opinion and stifled conservative thoughts, and Editor Dan Evans' policies are no different in…
Seven years ago, in the summer of 2016, my sisters and I moved from Florida to California. Moving to a new state, we felt out of place and we …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.