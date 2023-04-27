Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Recall-o-rama redux

Letter: Recall-o-rama redux

The column written by Register Executive Editor Dan Evans, “Napa County’s Recall-o-Rama” (April 2), was fascinating, revealing as it did the s…

Letter: Editor shows liberal bias

Letter: Editor shows liberal bias

For years the Napa Register has promoted liberal opinion and stifled conservative thoughts, and Editor Dan Evans' policies are no different in…

Community Voices: My new home

Community Voices: My new home

Seven years ago, in the summer of 2016, my sisters and I moved from Florida to California. Moving to a new state, we felt out of place and we …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio