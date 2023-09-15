Grocery shopping with kids was the worst. There is no such thing as a quick or easy trip to the store with one kid, let alone three.

If I did have to take any of the Huffman girls with me to get groceries, I had to be on my toes. My challenge was to secure provisions to feed a family of five for seven days on less than three figures.

I’d make a detailed list to stick to, but my companions were often drawn to the stuff that was NOT on the list. A more expensive shampoo. A new flavor of fruit chewies. A second box of cookies. Tiny bags of chips. Cute but purely optional school supplies such as a glitter ruler, gel pens or a Lisa Frank binder. Cereal with chocolate chips in it. Not to mention toys and then clothes, shoes and makeup.

I was tough. I said "no" a lot. I memorized and repeated three key phrases:

1. “We don’t need that.”

2. “We already have that at home.”

3. “I don’t have money for that right now.”

I bought a lot of store-brand tomato sauce, pasta, tuna, beans, rice, crackers and popsicles. I compared prices. I was an aspiring couponer.

It was no fun being "No" Mom. It would have been so much easier to just let them throw whatever they wanted into the shopping cart. I could have been "Yes" Mom. "Anything You Want" Mom. The Mom Who Buys All The Cookies.

It turns out I have a second chance at a new title. I’ve started shopping with my kids again.

Not every week. Or even every month. But every once and a while, one of the 20-something Huffman daughters will come with me on my regular Target and Raley's run.

Finally, I get to be "Yes" Mom!

I can “treat” our girls to extras and goodies because I know at the end of the day, they have their own refrigerators and kitchens. And the majority of the content of those kitchens comes from their paychecks, not mine. I'm only responsible for feeding two humans these days and none of us are unhappy about what's for dinner tonight.

How the times have changed. The Jennifer of 2005 would be shocked at what she is letting her (adult) kids put in her cart on some of these grocery store runs.

Chocolate/cherry Kind bars. TWO different flavors of LaCroix sodas. Monster mix. A bag of gummy worms. Neutrogena eye makeup wipes. Flavored pre-popped popcorn. Socks with hedgehogs on them. A cute pair of earrings.

We even shop in the Target dollar section together. Wait, what? Anyone with kids knows that you DO NOT enter the dollar section with young children. This is like quicksand for moms. Once you get in, you may need another mom to throw you a long branch or a piece of rope just to pull you out.

But the best part of buying extras for the girls is that they actually say thank you. They are way more appreciative than their tween and teen selves.

After years of saying "no", it feels good to finally say "yes."