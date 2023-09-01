Our yard is typically a quiet place. Birds, a squirrel or two and yes, blossom-eating deer.

But this Thursday all hell broke loose. Chainsaws roared, daredevil men swung through tall trees, a roofer scrambled overhead.

At peak cacophony, as cutting and grinding machinery roared in front, side and rear yards, I let my mind detach for a moment. Where had I experienced a moment like this before?

Then I remembered — Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” when helicopters attacked to Wagner’s blood-stirring “Ride of the Valkyries.”

I got goosebumps then, I got goosebumps now. Who knew being a homeowner could be this exciting.

What we had going on was a half-day tree trimming campaign, with a surprise drop-in by a roofing contractor to size up our shingles.

I sat on our deck and let the mayhem sweep over me, while praying that none of the men swinging in the trees, chainsaws blazing, would come crashing down.

What skills kept them aloft I couldn’t exactly say, yet there they were, romping like squirrels as branches rained down from on high.

And where, pray tell, was Cheryl?

She had been dreading this day for weeks. By temperament, she’s a protector of trees. Keep away, you chainsaw people!

Only now we had dead limbs in the century-old elms that needed removal and bay laurels that had burst out of the creek to engulf our pool. Just as disrupting, our exuberant coast live oak, a 70-foot mass of green, was casting a deadly shadow over Cheryl’s wildflower meadow and threatening our redwood.

When Cheryl agreed to bring in the trimmers, she intended to miss the chaos. No such luck. They came on a home work day. So she closed all the blinds and barricaded herself in the living room. You deal with it, she said. She wouldn’t come out until the interlopers were gone.

I had trepidation, too. As Tree Day approached, I began having bouts of insomnia. Dozens of things could go wrong. Did I know how to speed dial 911?

Before hiring the tree crew, we’d brought aboard a consulting arborist, a person well known to Register readers.

Can you trim an elm in summer? How much canopy thinning can a live oak handle? Is it OK to blast these weed-like bay laurels to hell?

We got lots of solid advice. Trim only dead elm limbs in summer. Use restraint in thinning the oak canopy. Be mindful that bay laurels contribute to Sudden Oak Death disease.

Wearing helmets and lime green jackets, the aerobatic trimmers rained down an astonishing amount of biomass. It was hauled to the curb and fed into a ferocious grinder called “Intimidator.” It easily shredded limbs of greater girth than me.

Only when the all-clear sounded at noon did Cheryl emerge, blinking, into the sunlight.

I directed her attention to the oak. The “before” and “after” were dramatic. Before, the oak had the profile of a giant green lollypop. The leafage repelled all sunlight and hid the structure within.

The trimming had revealed a skeleton of stunning beauty. A formerly bland tree now popped!

Had the arborist’s instructions for restraint been followed?

Clearly not.

Apparently, my attempt to convey the desired nuance of the mission had gotten lost in translation. The trimmers seem to have done what they would typically do for a customer in our situation, while I stood by, initially none the wiser.

If the arborist is reading this, I’m sorry. I can only hope the tree’s future wasn’t compromised.

At the same time, Cheryl and I are delighted. A dull blob of live oak has undergone a Cinderella transformation.

In a word, wow!