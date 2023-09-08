After being cooped up during the pandemic, people have been busting out, buying things, going on big vacations. It’s been dubbed “revenge spending.”

Similarly inspired, Cheryl and I did a revenge day trip.

We threw ourselves onto I-80 during peak commute hours and headed for several of our old favorites: Market Hall in Oakland’s Rockridge neighborhood and Berkeley’s culinary mecca, Chez Panisse Café.

The catalyst for the trip was Cheryl’s birthday. Lunch at Chez Panisse would ease the trauma of becoming a year older.

Traffic beyond the county line was ridiculous. Thank heavens the birthday girl was doing the driving.

In Rockridge, we peered into the former home of Oliveto, our beloved coffee-and-pastry destination. We knew it had closed during the pandemic, but still — the visual evidence hurt.

Creatures of deep habit, we purchased breakfast at a business that shared a wall with Oliveto, Highwire Coffee, then grabbed one of the tables along College Avenue.

It was at this point that Cheryl let out a big sigh. We’d broken out of our Napa rut. Memories from dozens of previous Rockridge visits washed over her.

The loss of Oliveto wasn’t the only thing that had changed in three years. The formerly jammed BART lot across the street seemed half empty. And before I could do justice to my blueberry/cornmeal scone, a Market Hall worker strolled by, cautioning everyone not to leave valuables in their vehicles. Break-ins had become epidemic.

The theft warning added a chill to the start of our day. Fortunately, we’d emptied our car before setting out. It could only have been emptier if we’d vacuumed it.

At our next stop, the Berkeley Bowl market, Cheryl stocked up on seeds and twigs for her morning cereal mix. I killed time observing the shoppers, a world-class mix of social and ethnic diversity. There was no mistaking this crowd for my neighbors at Browns Valley Market.

Unexpectedly, I found myself feeling insignificant — a minnow swimming in a vast sea of humanity.

Our itinerary included several drive-bys: the apartment where my son lived during his undergraduate years at Berkeley, and the dumpy rental where I landed in 1972 upon my post-Army return to the Bay Area. I recalled how the KFC next-door was flooding my apartment with fried chicken fumes.

The trip centerpiece was Alice Waters’ legendary Chez Panisse. Cheryl and I have been celebrating special occasions for nearly a quarter century at the upstairs café, one of the birthplaces of California cuisine. The locally sourced dishes are impressive, not pretentious; the serenity suggests what dining in heaven might be like.

As we settled into a table with view of the Bay, we asked ourselves why we had let COVID keep us away. Had we lost all perspective on life’s risk/joy balance?

We ordered modestly. Single glasses of wine, a shared pizza with broccoli di ciccio and red onions, a shared chicken dish with fresh shell beans, romano beans and a tomato confit, a shared dessert, a Dapple Dandy pluot galette with vanilla ice cream.

Happy, happy us.

In a moment of euphoria, I ordered an espresso to share with Cheryl. Cheryl had never tasted an espresso. Her sips nearly took her head off, but she kept sipping. What culinary adventurers we had become.

Noticing I still had a sip or two left of my Spanish red wine, I offered them to Cheryl. Generous me.

When she swirled the dregs, two objects resembling pine needles popped up. To my eye they resembled devil horns.

What the heck!

I wasn’t going to make a big deal over the devil horns, but Cheryl pointed them out to our server who leaned in to take a deeper look.

The flummoxed server froze for a second, uttered a weak laugh, then offered us a free glass of wine. I declined. Minutes later she surprised us with a scoop of peach sherbet with fresh raspberries. Her peace offering worked. It cleared my mind of the evil lurking in my glass.

The drive back to Napa was hell — a 25 mph crawl nearly the whole way to the Napa line.

But we hardly cared. We’d had a great day.

There’s a big old world still out there, spinning and spinning and offering up untold delights. You just have to strip your vehicle of all personal possession before visiting.