I’ve been driving on California roads for 55 years without a collision, but that counted for very little when I went to DMV earlier this month to renew my license. I failed the written knowledge test.
I didn’t just fail — I bombed. I staggered out of DMV as if I’d rolled my car a half dozen times, then plunged off a cliff.
Such was my humiliation, I had trouble telling Cheryl what had happened. “Let’s just say I didn’t stint on wrong answers,” I said.
I’d brought this on myself. In my eagerness to complete the renewal process before DMV closed for the day, I’d studied the online Driver’s Handbook for only 45 minutes. That’s less time than it takes to watch a “Righteous Gemstones” episode.
This was arrogance bordering on lunacy.
It called into question whether my senior brain had turned to mush, which is exactly why DMV requires people over 70 to take the knowledge test every five years.
Cheryl put a positive spin on my failure: I hadn’t studied, next time I would, end of story.
When you fail the written test, you get two more tries, which sounds fair enough, but now I had a gnawing fear that my aging brain wasn’t capable of retaining all the knowledge that DMV requires.
I stewed an entire weekend. If DMV pulled my license, do I retire to my house and just die?
I shared this prospect with my son Dennis, but he said not to panic. If lost my license, I could try to learn the Vine bus system. Readers might enjoy future columns from a mass transit perspective.
On Monday, with Cheryl off to work, I sat down with a 92-page print copy of the DMV Driver’s Handbook, a yellow marker, a mug of coffee and went to work. I proceeded slowly, learning signaling distances, penalties for crashing while fleeing law enforcement and causing death and how many inches a load can stick out beyond the trunk before signage and red lights are required.
I took pages and pages of notes. I tried to visualize all the scenarios for turning across single solid yellow lines, double solid yellow lines and broken yellow lines. I took to heart commands not to stash drugs or opened wine bottles in my glove compartment.
Three hours later, feeling modestly confident, I took four sample tests on the DMV website and passed with flying colors. Good job, Kevin!!!
I wanted to race down to DMV before my new knowledge evaporated, but I caught myself. Wasn’t such exuberance exactly what got me into this pickle in the first place?
At breakfast the next morning, I reviewed my notes while spooning in Cheerios. It brought back memories of being a college student.
And when my bowl was empty, I got in my car — my beloved new used car — and set off. Not with confidence, certainly — I had a terrible knot in my stomach — but my date with destiny had arrived.
At DMV they sent me straight to the test machine without having to wait in line. I was shocked. I’d expected a long wait so I could flip through the handbook some more.
Before beginning the 18-question test that would decide my fate, I tried to center my brain and take to heart DMV’s test-taking advice. “Don’t overthink it. There are no ‘trick’ questions,” DMV had assured.
I came up with my own little mantra: Don’t rush, ponder. If in doubt, ponder some more.
The traffic gods must have smiled on me. I emerged victorious. Three misses are allowed. I missed only one — the question about who has the right-of-way on mountain roads. I get to drive for another five years.
You may recognize me around town. I’m the guy who always leaves three seconds of space between me and the vehicle ahead of me. I’m the guy who begins signaling 100 feet before a turn. I’m the guy who never exceeds 10 mph when passing a trolley or streetcar in a safety zone.
Kevin Courtney's Napa Journal — Adventures of everyday life
Kevin Courtney is the Napa Valley Register's former city editor. His personal column about the adventures of everyday life in Napa runs every Saturday. These are his most recent columns.
Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.