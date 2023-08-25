I haven’t always been a Napa guy. For four years I was a New Jersey guy — Rutgers College Class of ‘68.
My class had 1,600 students, all males. I didn't attend classes with girls, eat meals with girls, talk with girls, much less have an opportunity to date one. Rutgers voted to go coed two years AFTER I graduated.
Yet I was happy. Rutgers, a division of New Jersey’s state university system, offered a first-class education. If Rutgers hadn't accepted me, I might have stayed with my mom and gone to Memphis State.
Memories rarely bubble up about these formative years. They were so long ago and so far away. I’ve lived for the past half century on Planet Wine Country.
Thank heavens for Bob. We were friends all four of my New Brunswick years, roommates the last two. When I talk to Bob, who still lives in New Jersey, those amazing, stressful years come alive. He’s a portal to my adolescent self.
Bob was (and is) nuts about Hemingway. He played guitar, took me to my first coffeehouse and explained sexual references that my classmates all seemed to know but befuddled Memphis me.
Last week Bob blasted out a rare email to a few of his former classmates. He’d been "feeling sentimental" about a campus rock band that he said had performed regularly at the student center. Of particular interest was Lenny Kaye, the Zoo's lead singer who went on to become a rock journalist and play guitar for Patti Smith.
Bob shared recent Zoo research, including efforts to track down a rumored record, and recalled knowing one of the Zoo-Lous — young women who danced with the band.
All this Zoo and Zoo-Lou talk mystified me, but not the others. They waxed sentimental about attending concerts by the Zoo and more famous performers such as Muddy Waters and the Supremes.
Which raised the question: When everyone else was rocking out, what was I doing?
It’s awkward to admit this, but I was likely studying in my dorm room or at the library. I felt I had to work harder than my peers to succeed academically. I was also socially reserved and looked askance at many of the recreational enthusiasms of my classmates. Rare was the after-hours event I didn’t pass up.
Because of the emails elicited by Bob, I now have up-to-date info about some of my classmates. Sid retired as an English teacher and lives on an antelope preserve in Texas. Greg’s a retired judge in Colorado. Sal’s a retired librarian living in North Carolina. Vince, a retired computer design wizard, lives in Tennessee.
I’m the lone journalist, a career that wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t worked a semester for the campus paper, Targum, the second oldest college newspaper in the U.S., and gotten smitten.
I’m also the email chain’s only veteran. That’s what happens when you march around campus once a week with a crewcut while wearing an Army ROTC uniform.
All this R.U. sharing is surprisingly stimulating. It’s keeping me up at night. I lie awake for hours, dredging up my own memories from that aged time. I recall the upstairs guy whose Saturday night vomit splattered on my dorm windowsill, staining my open textbook. I marvel that my first-year Spanish class was conducted ALL IN SPANISH. I proudly remember my jobs in the student dining hall.
For the record: my life at R.U. was not a total grind. I did occasionally put aside my books. I heard Allen Ginsberg chant and recite poetry in Kirkpatrick Chapel. I was there when classical pianist Vladimir Horowitz came out of retirement to play in the gym. I even attended a couple of football games.
It was another time, another life. From that campus cocoon, a new me was emerging.
