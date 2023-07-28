Looking for a used car at a reasonable price? I feel sorry for you.

Older cars aren’t depreciating — they’re gaining in value. Average prices have jumped 40% since COVID.

Knowing this, I’d been holding on to my failing 2000 Accord. I was waiting for prices to plummet back to earth.

Dreamer me.

My vigil ended last month when my mechanic said I’d have to invest big bucks to keep my car — 207,000 miles young — running. It was time for me to find a replacement.

Cheryl suggested I treat myself and buy a new car. Or she could buy a new car and I could inherit her 2012 Prius. Either way we’d be spared a used car hunt.

Sweet thoughts, Cheryl, but my mind was going in another direction. I’d be happy with a broken-in compact with lots of life left. Ideally for under $10K.

But where to begin? CarMax? Local lots? Craigslist? Vehicles parked on Soscol next to Walmart?

I had no enthusiasm for any of this. I’d almost rather live carless than tie up my summer with a soulless search for a vehicle that others had likely defiled in ways beyond my abilities of detection.

That’s when I made a Hail Mary call to my mechanic. Did he by any remote chance know of a reliable compact in need of a new owner?

Funny I should ask. There were two sitting on the street across from his business, he said. The owner hadn’t yet put up “For Sale” signs. Both were mechanically solid.

I hopped into my Accord with the weird engine noise and drove over. Both cars were dust-covered like they’d been sitting there for weeks. One was a Ford something-or-other, the other a Toyota Corolla.

I flipped through Consumer Reports’ April car issue for used vehicle ratings. Those for the Ford were composed of columns of red dots. In every way, CR and its readers had rated the model toxic.

In contrast, the rating columns for the Corolla were a brilliant green.

The next day Cheryl and I took the 2017 Corolla on a test drive through central Napa. The experience was wonderful. The Corolla reminded me of my first car love, my ’69 Bug: Compact, noisy, tight steering, but with bells and whistles that nobody was thinking of a half century ago.

Consumer Reports had liked the Corolla’s mechanics, but had rendered a tepid assessment of the driving experience. “Not very engaging,” they called it.

I shrugged this off as nitpicking. I’m a low-amenities guy. If I’d wanted a super-responsive car, I’d have been test driving a Tesla.

The metallic gray Corolla had nearly 78,000 on the odometer, but it looked and smelled new. The main previous driver had been a bachelor.

While we were test driving, the current owner went online and surveyed Bay Area prices. Corollas like this were going for $16K-$17K. We could have his for $14,000.

I gulped, then set off to get a cashier’s check.

A week earlier I’d have considered $14,000 for a six-year-old Corolla outrageous, but I was wiser now. I recognized that I live in a post-COVID world where supply chain issues have wreaked havoc.

I’m still adapting to my new set of wheels. It’s a peppy car and a breeze to park thanks to a marvelous backup camera. (The world may have gotten used to backup cameras long ago, but they’re new to me.)

I’m getting 35 mph around town — not a hybrid or EV number, but about 33% better than the Accord.

And nearly as important, I’m driving a vehicle that looks sharp and shiny. In the words of CR, the 2017 Corollas had been given a “sorely needed shot of style.”

That may sound like faint praise if you’re driving a Maserati or a trendy SUV, but if you’re trading up from a disintegrating turn-of-the-century car, those words resonate just fine.