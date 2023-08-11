I drive by the ugliest lot in all of Browns Valley daily, a hard-scrabble patch of dirt devoid of vegetation.

It’s a remnant, created decades ago when the city realigned Partrick Road to form a four-corner intersection with Browns Valley Road and the extension of Partrick to the east.

The triangular leftover was too small for a house, so there it sat, a real estate orphan. During wet winters, the sunken center became a pond. Lake Partrick, some called it.

This spring weird things began to happen. Someone began planting tiny Italian cypresses along the sidewalk border. Then larger cypresses and olive trees.

Who was doing this? A Master Gardener who couldn’t stand flagrant public barrenness any longer?

Learning the identity of this mystery planter was now my obsession.

It was Cheryl who solved the puzzle. She spotted a white-haired gent with a green hose watering the new trees. She pulled over and introduced herself. A certain columnist would like to talk to you, she said.

In early July I interviewed Jeff Nunn, a congenial fellow who laughs easily. The story he told was as unconventional as his plantings.

Jeff’s an 81-year-old CPA who lives in the nearby Broadmoor subdivision. He’s related to the Nunns who once operated Nunn’s Cheese Barn in Napa.

He and his wife Sharon, an artist, have a history of buying “irresistible houses.” They once owned four historic homes in Vallejo’s Heritage District. Since moving to west Napa, they’d been admiring the “Hobbity” house at 1055 Partrick, west of the vacant lot.

The 60-year-old home appeared rundown, but it had a certain charm. The Nunns admired a gabled corner with stained-glass windows and its shaded perch over a backyard creek.

In December, several weeks after the house went on the market, they snapped it up for $650,000. “It was a race-belongs-to-the-swift situation,” said Nunn, who radiates boyish enthusiasm for the project that lies ahead.

The Nunns were only minimally aware that the shallow lot was extremely long, stretching 400 feet along the creek and included the empty corner at Browns Valley/Partrick some distance away, Jeff said.

Fixing up the house is well underway. It’s likely to become a rental, said Jeff who has moved his CPA office into the library room — the one with the gabled roof and stained glass.

The future of the vacant lot is less defined. “I’m awaiting a vision for restoration,” Jeff said. Lest neighbors worry, he volunteered that “I’m not going to screw it up.”

He’ll probably plant yet more trees. He’ll probably install a brick driveway off of Partrick. He likes the idea of building a small barn, but plans are still fluid.

For safety reasons, he will install a metal fence along the creek to keep people from tumbling down the embankment. A sign will say “Private Property, Residents Only,” but anyone living in Browns Valley will be considered a “resident.” Walkers who currently cut through the lot can continue to do so, he said.

Thousands of neighborhood eyeballs are monitoring all the little changes being made to the once-forlorn vacant lot. Look, new trees! Look, truckloads of dirt are being scattered.

“I’ve gotten nothing but encouragement from the people who walk and drive by and stop to talk to me,” Jeff said. “They’ve been dumbfoundingly supportive.”

He does his tree watering in the evening, having strung two 100-foot hoses together to get water from his new house up the street.

“I can do it in a half hour, but sometimes I take an hour. I like to do it,” he said.

Watering can be meditative, he said. And with all the people who shout out encouragement it’s also “really a kind of upper.”