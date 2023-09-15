Two weeks ago twin pillars of my daily existence — Netflix and The New York Times — decided to play hardball with me.

Netflix was most brutal. When we sat down to watch Episode 3 of the ridiculously entertaining “Tour de France” documentary, a notice accusing us of streaming thievery filled the screen.

I recoiled as if run over by a Peloton.

Netflix had already pulled our access. If there’s been a mistake, we were told to log on using a code that was being sent to the account holder.

I wasn’t the account holder. My daughter Jenny was. The jig was up.

This day of reckoning shouldn’t have surprised me. Netflix had announced a year ago that it was cracking down on account thievery, first in South America, then the U.S.

That same week I received an email from the NYT saying several people who are not me are using my account credential. I’d better rectify the situation … or else!

Both notices threw our household into a panic. Netflix is our go-to streaming service. The Times frames the start of our day. I don’t want to live in a world without both.

I confess, the Courtneys have been involved in several account sharing webs, but was that “cheating?”

Cheryl rejected the notion that we were doing something illicit. Isn’t sharing a “gray area?”

We’d been receiving Netflix gratis thanks to Jenny who was paying $16 a month. In turn, we were forking over $39 a month for digital access to The Times and sharing with non-Napa family members, although I wasn’t sure how many.

I sent out emails to four of our adult children. Are you piggybacking on our Times subscription?

I got two firm denials, while Jenny said, yes, she reads The Times occasionally, and Cheryl’s son Josh said he reads it daily and does the puzzles too. It’s not going away, is it? he asked.

The Times had undoubtedly also noticed the phenomenal number of devices in our Napa home that have logged onto newyorktimes.com in recent months. I counted eight: two cellphones, three iPads, one desktop and, because Cheryl works at home, occasionally two laptops belonging to an employer.

I’m not surprised that The Times suspected thievery on a grand scale.

We immediately cut back. No more access for Jenny. Three home devices were put off limits. We’ll use most of the others only sporadically.

Will that make a difference? Time will tell.

With Netflix now dead to us, we pivoted to HBO and The Criterion Channel (let’s not talk about who’s paying for what here) and began watching the “Silicon Valley” comedy series, old movies like “The Daytrippers” (Parker Posey!) and a quirky series, “Fishing with John.”

And for the first time we watched shows, with commercials, on YouTube. Todd Barry comedy specials, anyone?

Jenny eventually was able to add me as a close family members to her Netflix account for half the price of a regular subscription. We’ll reimburse her.

Being called into account by The Times and Netflix has me questioning my moral standards.

You’ll never find me walking away with bags at supermarket self-checkout without paying for them. I don’t dispense bubbly drinks at fast food restaurants when I’ve only paid for water. Nor do I steal ketchup packets.

If you ignore my history of streaming/download thievery, surely that makes me a paragon of virtue.

As a career newspaper guy, I do feel somewhat guilty about improper sharing of The Times. Most of me believes in paywalls. Someone has to pay for quality news.

I’ll do whatever The Times wants me to do to make things right, but I’d to talk to an actual human first to explain our situation.

As for watching Netflix for free, until now the rules were somewhat ambiguous and enforcement sketchy. It was too easy for anyone to go down a dark path. And besides, don’t we all agree their entertainment lineup could be better?