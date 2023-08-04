It’s creepy when buzzards circle low over your house. Something nearby must be dead, but what?

Cheryl invited me outside to have a look. Indeed, three enormous birds of prey were swooping over our backyard in a way I’d never seen before.

They were casting flickers of shadow over Cheryl as she sat hunched on a stool while pulling weeds. Possibly the birds mistook you for carrion, I said. You weren’t weeding vigorously enough.

Cheryl had another theory. I’d left a pair of shoes on the deck to dry. Do the shoes resemble a dead animal?

The buzzards were back the next morning, accompanied by the occasional whiff of rotting flesh. If smelled once, you never forget the odor.

What was dead? A raccoon? Something as small as a mouse? Somebody’s lost cat?

Cheryl was the first to say what we were both really thinking: We were smelling the remains of a neighborhood fawn.

This has been a deer season like no other on our western edge of the city. A herd of deer, including two sprightly fawns, has been roaming dawn to dusk through yards in search of greenery for sustenance and growth. Their home base is a vacant lot on Partrick Road. When the twin babies are out and about, traffic sometimes pulls over to gawk.

Our household appreciates cute as much as any other, but we also have a strong attachment to our flower beds. We had what looked like a bumper crop of roses, tiger lilies and agapanthus got ravaged this spring by the deer before they could bloom.

On one memorable day, I interrupted five does, two fawns and a young buck enjoying a horticultural bacchanal at our place. On another occasion, four fawns were cavorting out front!

In the cosmic scheme of things, small potatoes, right? Our planet is melting, inequality abounds but we’re obsessing on protecting flowers?

I tried to celebrate the flowers the deer weren’t eating. Let’s plant more Shasta daisies!

As we got into mid-July, deer visits became fewer. Our cupboard had been stripped clean.

Then the strangest thing happened. One day when opened a gate into the front yard, Cheryl startled a creature with large ears curled under our dogwood tree. She thought she’d rousted a giant hare, but as it bounded off she realized it was a fawn.

A fawn alone? Where was its sibling, where was the herd?

The same scene played out two days later as I entered the front yard. The fawn burst out from under the dogwood and raced down the street.

We sensed something was very wrong. This fawn wasn’t old enough for emancipation, yet it had been left behind.

Days later the buzzards began circling and the smell of death began wafting up from the creek behind our house.

To confirm our suspicion, I edged my way through the bay laurels and buckeyes and peered into the deep, dank creek bed. The smell was stronger, but I saw nothing unusual. One of life’s mysteries, I figured.

Cheryl wasn’t about to let it go. She got out her binoculars and set up a surveillance post on the creek’s steep edge. Focusing the binocs was difficult, but eventually she thought she’d found something.

I fiddled with the binoculars before locking onto a flattened mat of fur, splayed legs and a pair of telltale deer ears. This was surely our fawn.

As we reconstructed things, the animal had been sick and unable to keep up with the herd. And in the ways of the wild, it had been left behind.

Cheryl partially blamed herself. If only the fawn hadn’t twice bounded off when startled by us. She imagined carrying the fawn back to the herd for a mother’s care.

I felt a pang of sadness, but focused on what I imagined was the bigger picture. The fawn hadn’t been hit by a car. It hadn’t been shot by a deranged flower lover.

Nature had culled the herd.