My go-to Starbucks order is a mocha, venti size. With all the whip.

I get it about once a week, and I enjoy every chocolatey, sugary, calorie-packed sip.

For me, my Starbucks mocha is more than a drink, it’s a ritual. One that starts exactly the same way, ends the same way and always looks and tastes the same.

I usually order in person. I don’t mind waiting in line. There's no wait for coffee in the Huffman kitchen but it also doesn't give off the same cafe ambiance/vibes.

After I order my mocha at Starbucks, I stand to the side, waiting for my name to be announced, like on the “Price is Right.”

“JEN!”

Bingo! I walk to the counter as if accepting an Oscar, nodding to the unfortunate others still waiting for their own drinks. So sorry, coffee people. I, JEN, have been called forth.

I grab and unfold a brown paper sleeve and slip it under the cup. I look for the little green wand to put in the sipping hole. Because every drink needs its accessories.

All those little steps make for a successful mocha drinking experience. Or used to.

Then Starbucks went and messed it all up.

The six standalone Starbucks in Napa are now testing a new, thicker, clear plastic cup, meant to be used and then returned, to be washed and then “borrowed” again by the next user.

A week ago, I came face-to-face with the new cup.

“JEN!” called out the Starbucks barista, passing forward a venti-sized drink in a clear plastic cup.

I looked at it skeptically. Wait, what was this?

Where was my familiar snowy white paper cup and matching white plastic lid?

That’s the new borrowable cup, said the barista, probably for the thousandth time that day. You can return it right here and earn points and prizes, she explained helpfully.

I doubtfully considered the New Cup. This mocha did not look like my mocha. It was served in what looked like a cold cup, which was confusing. I never get cold drinks at Starbucks. It could be 110 degrees outside, and I am getting a hot mocha.

I sipped it at suspiciously as if expecting to find a fine wine that was surely corked.

Hmmmm, I guess it tasted the same.

But the clear cup bugged me. It was just…wrong.

It turns out that all these years I had come to see the traditional white Starbucks paper cup as the gift wrap for the drink. Starbucks even makes special printed cups for the winter holidays. In my head, the drink inside the cup looked like a frothy rich mix of chocolate, milk and coffee. With a generous dollop of whipped cream.

And in the clear cup, the mocha looked…a little underwhelming. A thin layer of chocolate sauce sank to the bottom of the cup. The coffee itself looked like thin, brown chocolate water. And the whip? The whip cream I had long envisioned swirled atop my mocha was a sad little clump stuck to the top of the clear plastic lid. It was not infused in my coffee. It was not a floating, fluffy cloud of sweetness. Had my whipped cream been stuck to my plastic lid all this time? What else was Starbucks hiding?

Starbucks, you killed the magic. The mocha mystic. You exposed the drink behind the curtain.

Don’t get me wrong. I’ll still drink my usual mocha.

It will only make me appreciate that a mocha ordered from some of my other local favorites, like Naysayer, Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Co., Ritual Coffee Roaster, Brewed, Hero Café and Southside café, comes in an opaque paper cup.

Some things you just don’t want to see.