Although my father professed to be a devout believer, he was never much of a churchgoer. Besides weddings and funerals, and the odd Christmas eve service, I hardly recall him darkening the door of a church throughout my life.

But there was a Sunday ritual that was never to be missed. In the months between August and January, at either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m., the family gathered in the living room, turned on the radio and the television (with the sound down) and we watched football.

More specifically, we watched the Washington Redskins. My normally calm and cerebral father would become a shouting, cheering, groaning ball of anxiety for 60 minutes of game time. Because of the team’s relentless history of failure and self-destruction, my father would begin to grumble “The Redskins are going to lose this game” sometime before the end of the first quarter.

It was a faith that he had inherited from his father, and which he shared with equal devotion with his brothers. One of my uncles would get so anxious and worked up that he would occasionally find himself unable to actually watch the game and would be forced to take a brief walk outside to calm down.

It was a faith that my father shared with his sons. I was a passionate fan and the ‘Skin’s performance on the field set the tone for the week to come – a bad game could mean a glum week. No matter how excellent or terrible the team happened to be (and they veered wildly between the two throughout the 1970s and ‘80s), the rousing team song “Hail to the Redskins” was enough to stir my blood.

But in the 1990s and early 2000s, I began to lose my faith.

Some of it was practical. My family and I moved out of the Washington, D.C. area and it became harder to watch the games, and it felt unnatural to cheer for anyone but the Redskins.

Also, as evidence mounted about the effects of football on the brains of the men who played, it began to feel more and more like a blood sport. Hits that used to thrill me increasingly made me cringe and turn away.

At the same time, however, I began to listen to the growing chorus of voices that said the name, the symbol, and the carnival-like gear – fringed jackets, feathered headdresses, tom-toms, and faux warpaint – sported by fans were profoundly racist.

Even the team itself seemed to admit as much when it agreed to drop some lines from “Hail to the Redskins” that clearly perpetuated ugly racial stereotypes:

“Scalp ‘em, swamp ‘em — We will take ‘em big score

“Read ‘em, weep ‘em, touchdown—we want heap more.”

But for the most part, the team’s owners and fans continued to cling to the name, symbols and gear, saying that it was all intended to honor Native Americans, not stereotype them.

D.C. had some experience in changing team names. In 1997, in the midst of a drug-fueled surge in violent crime in the nation’s capital, the Washington Bullets basketball term changed its name to the Washington Wizards, saying “Bullets” conveyed an inappropriate message amid the carnage.

Despite some grumbling about “political correctness,” the team’s fan base seemed undamaged by the name change.

The Redskins, however, remained unwilling to budge, despite pressure from Native American groups and even the federal government, which declined to give trademark protection to the name and logos on the basis that they constituted ethnic slurs (a decision later overturned by the Supreme Court).

I grew increasingly uncomfortable with the name, particularly in light of the team’s woeful racial history.

The team’s founder, George Preston Marshall, was an avowed racist who resolutely refused to sign black players even into the 1960s, even though other teams did so as early as 1946. Since the Redskins were the only team south of the Mason-Dixon line for decades, Marshall aggressively marketed the team as the “South’s Team.” As such, he was an outspoken opponent of school integration and desegregation of other institutions across the South.

At the height of resistance to desegregation, in the late 1950s and early ‘60s, he briefly changed the line in “Hail to the Redskins” from ”Fight for Old D.C.” to “Fight for old Dixie.”

And it was only under pressure from black fans in the early ‘60s that the team band stopped playing the tune “Dixie” at games.

With all that, it was hard to take seriously the argument that the team’s name and symbology were rooted in a deep respect for Native Americans, rather than cartoonish and crude stereotypes.

I can’t say that there isn’t a part of the youthful me that won’t mourn for the Redskins as I knew them. They were such an integral part of my youth that they will always be entangled in my memories and emotions.

But I think it is fitting and proper that the team name and symbols be retired, just as the remnants of our Confederate past be cast aside.

I like to think my late father would agree.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

