One of the surprising things about being a newspaper editor is how much time I need to spend thinking about disasters.

I’ve always been a little bit like that – I tend to ponder the worst case scenario – but the need to make that an important part of my job was driven home just a few months after I started in 2014.

Had it not been for some technical improvements we made over that summer – and a healthy dose of luck — we might very well have been unable to produce a newspaper the day after the earthquake. It would have been very difficult even to keep our website running.

Coming off of that near miss, I started thinking really seriously about various emergencies. What happens if the power goes out? Where do we go if the office is cut off, flooded out, or burned down? How do we keep the website running as a vital service to the public while still keeping our people safe?

I even have a small mental file of “doomsday plans,” involving what to do if things get totally out of hand. I won’t get into the lurid details, but some contingencies involve a handful of hearty survivors evacuating to distant locations.

I told you, worst case scenarios are my thing.

With planning, and more than a little practice, we’ve gotten pretty good at dealing with disasters, including the fires of recent years, the power shutoffs, and some smaller weather unpleasantness.

My staff has been giving me a hard time, however, because in the six years I’ve been editor, the pace and scale of disasters seems to have picked up.

Maybe I’m bad luck.

And here we are again, another disaster, though not one I had anticipated. Locusts? Sure. Lanternflies? Maybe? Volcano? Definitely. (Look up Mount Konocti. I did).

But I have to admit I hadn’t figured on an epidemic.

At least until I started hearing about the coronavirus in far-away China. That got my worst-case-scenario juices flowing and I began to think about what would happen if it showed up in Napa County. At first I didn’t talk to anyone about it, because I didn’t want to seem like a raging paranoiac. As soon as there was a case in Solano County, however, I felt comfortable enough to brief my staff.

Fortunately, this is a fairly slow-moving event, as disasters go, so we have time. We’re getting people set up to work from home if need be. We’re looking for ways to use technology to conduct interviews and do reporting in case we need to avoid public exposure. We’re trying to identify and line up reliable sources and protocols for getting good information when our normal routines are disrupted.

Mostly, we’re practicing staying calm and sticking to the facts. We’ve seen from past disasters that lots of people look to us for reliable information in a crisis, and we want to be sure to play that role again.

I told my city editor, Kevin Courtney, that for the moment we should treat this like we handled the smoke clouds from the 2018 firestorms up north of us. It’s similar in that we’re not in much immediate physical danger, but there is a cloud hanging over us (literally back then, figuratively now) that could spell major disruptions to our lives, our economy, and our mental and emotional well-being.

Our corporate parent is also preparing some high-level stories and graphics that will help with big questions like how to protect yourself and your family and what to do if you do find yourself forced into some kind of quarantine. You’ll see that expanded coverage starting today in the print and e-edition versions of the Register, continuing through at least mid-April. We’ll also be bringing you similar information online on a regular basis.

As a public service, we’re bringing as much of this news as we can outside of our normal paywall, as we did during the earthquake and fires.

As you probably know, however, gathering and distributing news is extremely expensive, and as I described last week, the business model that used to make this easy to pay for has changed forever.

So increasingly we count on you, our readers, to support what we do. If you find some value in the news and information we’re bringing to you, particularly in this unfolding disaster, but you’re not currently a subscriber, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/ and join us in making this kind of local journalism possible.

Because the one worst case scenario I never want to plan for is the day that our community no longer supports this vital service.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

