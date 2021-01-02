A little welcome appreciation from a reader

It’s cliché in the news media to say that we don’t do this job for the thanks.
In fact, for the most part, the feedback we get tends to be somewhat less than thankful, though there has been more appreciation for our work in recent years.
But it is awfully nice when we do get some thanks.
In the middle of December, as the pandemic raged and political turmoil was in the news constantly, a Register reader took some time out to send us a note.
“I have never written a letter to newspaper staff but 2020 has been a year like no other so I figured what the heck? … The idea made me feel good,” she wrote. “Sending a letter of gratitude to the writers, editors, and all the staff who have kept me informed and entertained this year and many before it, how hard could it be? Hard.”
The letter is too long to reproduce in full, and I am not sure the author ever intended it to be published, but I want to share a little of what she had to say.
“I wake up each morning and open my Napa Valley Register app on my phone. Blurry eyed I learn the events of the day,” she wrote. “There is the COVID-19 news with its ominous logo. A little sports history to remind us of the good old days ... back in February. I read local stories, regional, national. I look for editorials and Faces and Places. Though the stories are quite different, reading the paper is still something I did before. BP as Kevin Courtney called it. Before Pandemic.”
“When the national news sites became scary and depressing, I looked to my local paper to keep me informed and coddled and swaddled and sheltered while allowing me to know what to do, where to go, and when to laugh,” she wrote, detailing what several of my staff members had written over the months of the pandemic.
“To all the reporters, journalists and contributors who wrote stories from home, on flattened seats with various animals circling your feet. To the editors who braved the empty office to meet deadlines. To the marketing team for their hard work gathering advertisements during a year when many businesses do not have a penny to spare. To the designers who keep the app eye-catching and easy to read. To circulation who distribute to all locations both hard copy and digital. And to anyone else who I may have forgotten. Thank you!”
I shared the letter with the whole staff of the Register and its weeklies. Several were greatly moved by her kind words. The advertising department was particularly delighted and flattered to be included in the roundup – they are usually forgotten, even though their hard work makes it possible for journalists to engage in this business.
So thank you to our thankful author.
And thanks also to the rest of our loyal readers. We do this for you and because of you, to inform, delight, motivate and inform. We don’t do it for the thanks, but the fact that many of you are thankful makes all this worthwhile.
Editor’s note: If you find value in what we at the Register do every day, please consider joining as a member to support and enhance our work. Your financial support will help make sure that the Register is vital and healthy for years to come. Visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join and join at whatever level you can afford. If you are already a subscriber, please know how much we appreciate your support. We thank you.
