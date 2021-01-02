A little welcome appreciation from a reader

It’s cliché in the news media to say that we don’t do this job for the thanks.

In fact, for the most part, the feedback we get tends to be somewhat less than thankful, though there has been more appreciation for our work in recent years.

But it is awfully nice when we do get some thanks.

In the middle of December, as the pandemic raged and political turmoil was in the news constantly, a Register reader took some time out to send us a note.

“I have never written a letter to newspaper staff but 2020 has been a year like no other so I figured what the heck? … The idea made me feel good,” she wrote. “Sending a letter of gratitude to the writers, editors, and all the staff who have kept me informed and entertained this year and many before it, how hard could it be? Hard.”

The letter is too long to reproduce in full, and I am not sure the author ever intended it to be published, but I want to share a little of what she had to say.