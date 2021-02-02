A mundane reminder

I haven’t taken a road trip, except one quick jaunt to Davis to deliver some supplies to my oldest at college. I haven’t been in a hotel, airplane or airport.

I haven’t been to a movie or play or concert. I haven’t been to a farmers market, which we used to do weekly. There are friends who live less than a mile away that I have not so much as laid eyes on since March.

I’ve got no complaints (except perhaps for the no brewery thing). My family has been quite fortunate — we have jobs that can be done at home, and we have a home where we can work (notwithstanding the best efforts of the Glass Fire).

We have managed to see some friends (outdoors, around the fire pit or glasses of wine in the driveway). We even managed to attend a wedding — an outdoor, socially distant impromptu ceremony in the back yard for the young couple who lived downstairs, whose regular plans had been scrubbed by the pandemic.

But other than that, it’s been pretty quiet since late March.

It’s funny how such a mundane object as a big yellow school bus can remind you of how much is different these days.