A mundane reminder

As I was driving down to work one day recently, I noticed something unusual.
Up ahead, at the head of a long line of traffic, was a school bus. A perfectly ordinary yellow school bus.
Before the pandemic, school buses were a vague menace.
I live on a long curve, with poor sight lines toward the east. It just happened that I would be backing out of my driveway every morning at just about the same time as a big yellow bus would come rocketing around the curve, on the way to the nearby high school.
I quickly learned to back out slowly and cut the wheel sharply once on the street to avoid being cut in half by a rampaging school bus.
Once on the road, a school bus could spell the difference between a quick, neat commute down Highway 29 and a frustrating slow traffic snarl all the way from St. Helena to Yountville.
But I don’t actually think I had seen a moving school bus since March until my recent sighting on the highway.
Instead of a menace, it was a pleasant reminder of the time back when everything was OK.
It got me thinking of all the ordinary things I haven’t done for about 10 months.
I haven’t been to a bar or restaurant, except for a handful of take-outs. I haven’t been to a brewery (if you know me, you know how big a deal this is).
I haven’t taken a road trip, except one quick jaunt to Davis to deliver some supplies to my oldest at college. I haven’t been in a hotel, airplane or airport.
I haven’t been to a movie or play or concert. I haven’t been to a farmers market, which we used to do weekly. There are friends who live less than a mile away that I have not so much as laid eyes on since March.
I’ve got no complaints (except perhaps for the no brewery thing). My family has been quite fortunate — we have jobs that can be done at home, and we have a home where we can work (notwithstanding the best efforts of the Glass Fire).
We have managed to see some friends (outdoors, around the fire pit or glasses of wine in the driveway). We even managed to attend a wedding — an outdoor, socially distant impromptu ceremony in the back yard for the young couple who lived downstairs, whose regular plans had been scrubbed by the pandemic.
But other than that, it’s been pretty quiet since late March.
It’s funny how such a mundane object as a big yellow school bus can remind you of how much is different these days.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.