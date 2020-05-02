× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It is unusual that a letter to the editor goes viral, but the piece this week from a downtown Napa art dealer did just that.

Linda and Quent Cordair wrote a letter to local officials, and to the Register, saying that they would reopen their business on Monday, May 4 – no matter what.

“Public officials: know that we’re prepared to risk fines, arrest, or jail. We’re pursuing resources for any necessary legal challenge, up to the Supreme Court if necessary,” they wrote. “Our constitution and system of government was created and established to secure the right of each and every individual in these United States to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

The letter caught the attention of some conservative-leaning news sites, which linked it and the story about the matter by Jennifer Huffman.

+2 Your ideas and suggestions are welcome Your ideas and suggestions will help us shape the coverage we do as this unprecedented emergency drags on, editor Sean Scully says.

By Thursday morning, the letter had drawn more than 12,000 page views by more than 11,000 unique users from all over the country. Most letters are lucky to pass more than a few hundred views.

Commenters were sharply divided. Many harshly criticized the gallery owners but more than a few cheered them on, saying it was time to get back to something like normal life.

I’ll leave it to others to decide whether what the Cordairs plan is wise or appropriate, but the intense reaction shows that people are deeply worried about the fate of our beloved businesses in this time of crisis.

A number of businesses have already succumbed – downtown toy merchant Toy B Ville, for example, and regional ice cream chain Three Twins have already packed it in. In most cases, the businesses were already struggling beforehand, and the shutdown pushed them over the edge.

+2 The sun on my face Editor Sean Scully discovers the joy of photosynthesizing.

But the longer this goes on, the more the damage will extend beyond the weaker businesses and spread to outfits that would otherwise have been doing fine. Already rumors are flying about businesses that are destined for oblivion.

Even businesses that will survive are hurting. Certainly we’re hurting – as I mentioned recently we’re instituting a program of furloughs in an effort to cut costs and make sure we come out of this on firm financial footing. I myself will be on a furlough this coming week.

But we’re also trying to help others as best we can.

In addition to telling the stories of the business owners and workers struggling to get by in this emergency, we’re trying to help businesses survive.

+2 Taking strong steps to keep news organizations sustainable Journalism is more important than ever, but like many industries, it is facing a severe financial threat, Editor Sean Scully says.

On the news side, we’re maintaining lists of what businesses and restaurants are doing. To get on the restaurant list, contact features editor Sasha Paulsen at spaulsen@napanews.com. For non-restaurant businesses, contact Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com. Turns out Sasha is out the next two weeks, however, so in the meantime contact Samie for both lists.

On the advertising side, there are a number of things we’re doing to try to help.

We’re running an online page where businesses can offer gift cards to the public to generate revenue during the shutdown.

Also, we’re running a “We’re Open for Business” section every day, a collection of small ads to let customers know what goods and services you’re offering.

And our parent company has a program of matching-fund grants to assist advertisers in keeping their names in front of customers even in hard financial times.

+2 When your world contracts Suddenly the world looks much more remote and inaccessible, editor Sean Scully says.

Those programs are all being run through our advertising department, since they have the contacts and expertise to make them happen. For details, contact Ad Director Norma Kostecka at nkostecka@napanews.com or publisher Davis Taylor at dtayor@napanews.com. (oh, and Norma’s out this week too, but she’ll be back in a week).

It’s a scary and unsettled time for all of us, but we want our friends, neighbors, businesses and advertisers to come out of this as strong as possible.

And if you want to do something to help us, please consider joining us as a member. Gathering and publishing news and information is an expensive undertaking and the ad market, which still accounts for most of our revenue, has taken a mighty hit in the last month. If you’re able to step up and support us, please visit napavalleyregister.com to help ensure we can continue to bring you local news far into the future.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.