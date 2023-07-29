One of the more interesting, and thorny, aspects of my job is managing the Opinion section, and more specifically, the letters-to-the-editors section. Part of the Register’s mission is to provide our community with a forum, a microphone, to have their say about all and sundry. Sometimes people praise decisions; sometimes people criticize them.

Some people have written poems; others have written screeds. Sometimes they are well-written and conceived; other times I wonder if I should let the various spelling and grammar issues go uncorrected if only to showcase the paucity of their arguments. (I don’t, by the way. If something is truly unintelligible or bizarre, I just let it go.)

For the most part, if a reader has something to say, I’m happy to lend our platform to help them say it. This is not an absolute, mind you. If someone makes statements of facts that are unsupported by publicly available evidence, make pointless personal attacks, or otherwise needlessly cheapen the dialogue, then I’ll reject it. We’re not Twitter — or, now, X — after all.

Now, I suppose some people will claim that the political cartoons that run above those letters often “cheapen the dialogue.” I’ve certainly gotten calls and emails proclaiming that I’ve fermented division and hatred, that I’ve shown (depending on the cartoon) either liberal or conservative bias, and that I should hang my head in shame, walking down First Street in ashes proclaiming my sins.

This is, of course, nonsense. Political cartoons are not “Garfield;” they are intended to provoke and, I’d argue, deflate. The provocation part is clear: you see something that just drives you red with rage, enough to pick up the phone, write an email or pound on the glass front door of the Register building. But, done well, the cartoons are supposed to be funny, and by poking the ursine in the enclosure, intended to de-aggrandize our high-and-mighty positions, and bring us back to the point where dialogue is actually possible.

So, the next time you see a cartoon that drives you nuts, ask yourself whether you’ve attached yourself so closely to a position that you’ve completely lost your sense of humor about it.

On a sunnier note, I want to thank everyone that dropped our lobby during our office hours — so to speak — earlier this month. I opened things up on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during the morning hours of the first week of our new publication schedule. I thought there would be a few people who were concerned or confused by the changes, and I thought making it a little easier to talk to us would be a good thing.

And it was. Somewhat surprisingly to me, though, was that the main reason people dropped by was due to concerns or questions about their bill, followed by issues getting online. Few seemed to have any concerns about the new format, and in fact, several said they liked it.

I’m not being Pollyanna here, and I know there will be more questions and concerns as people get used to things. Additionally, I’ve heard there have been some issues with delivery, but I’m assured by our circulation folks that these issues are known and are being addressed.

As a way to mitigate this, at least in the short term, we’re going to make sure there are copies of recent issues in the news rack that sits outside the Register office’s front door at 1615 Soscol Ave. No money is needed to grab one. Just open the handle and take a copy of what you’re missed.

In addition, I’m working with the amazing folks at the Napa Farmers Market about having a regular booth. We’re still working out the schedule, but being out in the public is a great way for me, and the Register staff as a whole, to understand what people like or don’t about our coverage. Keep tuned for more details on that, as well as another community open house I’m looking to have around Labor Day.