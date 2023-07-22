On the surface, and in its recent iterations with me, the House Exchange program seems like a good idea. You work out an arrangement — through the app — to have someone stay at your place while you stay at theirs.

You can negotiate a house cleaning fee, but other than that, no money changes hands. It’s like having a vast network of friends-of-friends that are willing to give you the keys to their place — and sometimes their car — at the drop of the hat.

This is, unsurprisingly, a network based on mutual respect and trust — something that seems to be lacking in the world as a whole. It requires a lot of just letting go — you have never met these people, and likely never will. The Home Exchange folks have essentially no real guarantees you’re working with the actual homeowner (you do get extra credit if you verify yourself with various paperwork, but it’s not required), and there’s a bit of luck involved.

Theresa and I did this before when we went to Spain in January. We stayed at a lovely condo in Barcelona owned by a globe-trotting couple for the better part of two weeks without having to pay a dime. The neighborhood was a bit far off from the more fun parts of town, but that’s a small price to pay for being able to save a serious chunk of change on hotel stays. (It even afforded us the ability to take side trips to Valencia and Lisbon.)

So when an offer came up a few months ago for Theresa to swap her home with a beautiful three-story restored Victorian in Brooklyn over the Fourth of July weekend, we jumped on it. With her daughter visiting her dad, and our dogs being watched by her friend, we thought we were all set.

Theresa grew up in New Jersey and has a good number of friends and family within driving distance of NYC. A friend of mine from high school and her husband had moved to Manhattan about nine months ago, and I hadn’t gotten a chance to see them since then. It all felt perfect.

And on the surface, it was. After a bumpy flight from SFO to JFK and a 90-minute, $120 cab ride from the airport due to apparently every road in Queens and Brooklyn being under construction, we arrived at our beautiful, temporary home, lit up like a candle. Every light in the place seemed to be on, with the air conditioning on full blast.

It perplexed me at first, finding the use of electricity a bit wasteful, but I soon figured out its real purpose. The home is on a street with similarly large homes, many in various states of reconstruction. But within three blocks in any direction is a very different neighborhood, one that felt increasingly dangerous as time wore on.

On our second night there, Therea invited a few friends over — one coming in from Connecticut, about a two-hour drive. And, though the NYC subway system is amazing, it was still more than an hour’s ride for my friends from Washington Heights to make the journey to Prospect Park South. Nothing big was planned outside of having a few drinks, making a few jokes and eating some of the pizza the Big Apple is so famed for.

Given the time it took to get there and the immense size of the place, Theresa and I had offered our guests the ability to crash at the place if they were too tired — or tipsy — to get home safely. Our host had not said anything about guests, and since the home has no fewer than five bedrooms — and a living room area considerably larger than my first apartment — we did not think this would be a big deal.

Apparently, it was. The home has a Google security doorbell, complete with video and audio. Our host apparently overheard one of our guests talking about staying over when the motion detector was tripped, and this concerned her greatly.

In addition, the local neighborhood watch and private security patrol had noticed a few of our guests out on the front porch — complaining to our hosts that we were throwing some type of party. This was a bit absurd: outside of some loud laughing, there was almost no noise. The homes on both sides appeared to be unoccupied.

But still, chastened, we told our friends the invite had to be rescinded, and Theresa booked a hotel room — at her expense — a bit down the road for our out-of-state guests. (They ended up not even staying there because the neighborhood looked too sketchy.)

People left at about 1 a.m., and we went to bed about a half-hour later. All seemed well until the next morning when our host texted that an unknown someone had tried the back doors and attempted to disable the security camera at about 1:40 a.m. This was unsettling to say the least, and coupled with a disturbing incident on the nearby subway stop (incidentally named one of the nicest in NYC in 2020), it put a sour on our Brooklyn experience.

That incident, which occurred a couple nights later, happened around midnight. Theresa and I had spent a very pleasant and relaxing day wandering around Brooklyn — taking a ferry ride to Williamsburg, puttering around DUMBO, and dodging raindrops by watching the very average, but still enjoyable, Indiana Jones movie.

As we arrived at the station around midnight, a voice came from the intercom:

“Any police officers on this train, please come to the conductor’s station. Immediate assistance needed.”

The passengers in my car all looked at one another, unsure of what to do. The doors opened. The voice again, more insistent:

“Please, any police officers on the train: conductor needs assistance.”

Then, a scream. A woman ran by our car, going the opposite direction from the exit. I looked outside to see the cars emptying and a trickle of people running my way. An Orthodox man dressed in a traditional hat and full coat broke into a sprint, and the trickle became a flood. I heard several “pops” and immediately thought it had to be a gun.

And then, it was (mostly) over. The station became very quiet except for two men, one screaming at the other. As best I could tell, someone had attempted to take another’s suitcase, and its owner hit that someone with it. The pops I had heard were just errant fireworks, nothing more.

Heartrates returned to normal, and we filed out of the station with everyone else as three NYPD cars arrived, sirens blaring. At least it was our stop.