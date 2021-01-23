A welcome dose of boredom

Driving home on Wednesday, I listened to live coverage of the first press briefing of the Biden Administration, with new press secretary Jen Psaki.
She talked about executive orders the new president had signed in his first hours, and she fielded questions about immigration, foreign policy, overseas travel, and a new round of possible COVID relief.
It was really boring.
Mind-numbingly, deliciously, delightfully, deliriously boring.
I sat in on many White House press briefings when I worked in D.C., particularly during the contentious days during the Clinton impeachment. Things could get pretty tense between the press corps and the press secretary, but by and large, the briefings were about policy and politics. Unless you were a devoted policy wonk, they were mostly pretty boring.
The Trump Administration changed all that. Watching the briefings on TV, it was clear something had changed — the briefings devolved into shouting and sulking and recriminations in a way I had never seen, even in the worst days of the Clinton impeachment, when things turned ugly in the press room.
The Trump era saw the briefings turn into a form of performance art, largely devoid of any policy substance. It took the worst features of the daily briefing and exaggerated them into the main purpose. Press secretaries sought to convince the press of things that were patently, objectively untrue, then used the reporters’ well-justified disbelief as a cudgel to beat up on the media. Some of the reporters, in turn, postured and preened and used the briefings as an opportunity to raise their national profiles.
The briefings were unquestionably entertaining, but they were not particularly enlightening from a policy or politics point of view.
The Trump era briefings were something of a metaphor of the whole administration.
Whether you like the former president or not, there was no question he was entertaining, or at least very difficult to look away from. And he was also not much of a policy or politics kind of guy.
Trump had an uncanny, possibly unique, ability to get into our heads. I can’t think of any president or politician, or anyone really, who had his ability to grab the stage and hold it constantly.
Throughout the Trump era, at least for news junkies like me, it became a daily ritual to scan news sites to see what the president was up to, to study insider accounts to see what was going on behind the scenes. Every morning I would open my phone to see what the news alerts had said overnight, like some kind of soap opera, to see what happened next.
Even non-news junkies knew more about the president’s thoughts, emotions, obsessions, and actions than pretty much any politician or celebrity in history.
I didn’t realize just how deeply he had burrowed into my consciousness until lunchtime on Wednesday. While eating at our outdoor picnic table, I was scrolling through various news sites on my phone, as I tend to do every day. The headlines were all about the inauguration, about the policy plans of the Biden Administration, the moves in the Senate to set up a working relationship between the Republicans and Democrats.
Boring. Boring. And boring.
I didn’t read any of it beyond the headline and summary.
Instead, I landed on a Washington Post story about Trump’s departure ceremony and his plans for post-presidential life.
I was half way through the story before I said to myself “wait a minute — why am I bothering? This guy is not the story anymore.”
So I turned back, without too much disappointment, to the boring — but important — stories about policy and politics under the new administration.
Just as with the new, boring press briefings, it’s going to take a while to get used to the boring life without Trump.
