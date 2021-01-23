A welcome dose of boredom

The briefings were unquestionably entertaining, but they were not particularly enlightening from a policy or politics point of view.

The Trump era briefings were something of a metaphor of the whole administration.

Whether you like the former president or not, there was no question he was entertaining, or at least very difficult to look away from. And he was also not much of a policy or politics kind of guy.

Trump had an uncanny, possibly unique, ability to get into our heads. I can’t think of any president or politician, or anyone really, who had his ability to grab the stage and hold it constantly.

Throughout the Trump era, at least for news junkies like me, it became a daily ritual to scan news sites to see what the president was up to, to study insider accounts to see what was going on behind the scenes. Every morning I would open my phone to see what the news alerts had said overnight, like some kind of soap opera, to see what happened next.

Even non-news junkies knew more about the president’s thoughts, emotions, obsessions, and actions than pretty much any politician or celebrity in history.