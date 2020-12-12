An unexpected theme for the year

In many cases, their military service ended up defining the whole arc of their lives, from finding a spouse to what they did for a living, to where they lived. Many of them would never have found themselves in Napa County at all had it not been for their service.

The stories of veterans often do include heroism and sacrifice, but what makes them so consistently interesting, at least to me, is that they are, above all, human stories.

We’re proud to bring these stories to you, to introduce these veterans to the wider community and to honor their service, great and small, to this country.

We’ll most likely bring back They Served With Honor next summer for a third installment, so if you know a veteran who deserves a little attention, let me know. Likewise, if you know of a veteran doing something special today – like, say, turning 100 – drop us a line and we’ll do our best to tell the world about it.