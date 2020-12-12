An unexpected theme for the year

Looking back over the stories we’ve done this year, as happens for us a lot this time of year, I was surprised by one consistent theme: veterans.
Napa County isn’t generally regarded as a hotspot for veterans, despite the presence of the Veterans Home in Yountville. We don’t have a military installation or National Guard post, and Mare Island, which used to attract a lot of current or former military people to live in Napa, is long closed. And lately, it’s so expensive to live in Napa that it doesn’t serve as a bedroom community for Travis Air Force Base, as it used to be for Mare Island.
Still, there are tens of thousands of veterans in Napa, and somehow a bunch of them ended up in our pages this year.
Part of it was that we brought back our popular They Served With Honor series, telling the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the military. That counted for five stories this summer.
More unexpectedly, however, we had at least five World War II veterans turning 100 this year, only one of them living at the Vets Home. What are the chances?
It’s easy to get gauzy about stories about veterans, to wrap ourselves in patriotism and utter platitudes. What’s more interesting, I find, is to listen to the stories these people tell.
Often as not, the veterans we’ve interviewed were in relatively routine service – nurses, supply officers, prisoner guards and mechanics. But just as much as any hard-core combat veterans, these people experienced their military service as life-altering events. Not always for the worse either.
In many cases, their military service ended up defining the whole arc of their lives, from finding a spouse to what they did for a living, to where they lived. Many of them would never have found themselves in Napa County at all had it not been for their service.
The stories of veterans often do include heroism and sacrifice, but what makes them so consistently interesting, at least to me, is that they are, above all, human stories.
We’re proud to bring these stories to you, to introduce these veterans to the wider community and to honor their service, great and small, to this country.
We’ll most likely bring back They Served With Honor next summer for a third installment, so if you know a veteran who deserves a little attention, let me know. Likewise, if you know of a veteran doing something special today – like, say, turning 100 – drop us a line and we’ll do our best to tell the world about it.
NOTE: Bringing stories to you, whether about veterans or not, is an expensive business. Like all businesses, we need the support of our loyal customers, and our customers are you, the readers. If you haven’t done so yet, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/ and consider becoming a member at whatever level you can afford. If you are already a member, please accept our deep thanks and know that your money is going to fund the reporters and editors who tell these stories every day.
