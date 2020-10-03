Assuming everything will be OK. Won't it?

We mow the lawn because we assume we will come out and enjoy it.

We pick the grapes and ferment them because we assume we will eventually drink the wine.

We get flour because we assume we will make bread.

We make bread because we assume we will eat it.

We grind the coffee in the evening because we assume we will want coffee with the newspaper in the morning.

The natural disasters that have swept through our communities in recent years, however, have shown just how tenuous those assumptions really are.

As I write this, our lawn at home is tidy. Grapes are in a fermenter in our driveway and in glass jugs in our air-conditioned laundry room. There is a fresh loaf of bread on the kitchen counter, promising a delicious lunch. The coffee maker is ready with grounds and water waiting only for me to flick the switch in the morning.

Everything is exactly as we left it around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Also as I write this on Wednesday, I have no idea whether any of this will be true by the time you read this.