As we have all heard, former President Trump has now been indicted on dozens of felony charges four different times in four different jurisdictions. However, around the same time of Jack Smith Trump’s third indictment, CNN issued a news article which was totally overshadowed by the special counsel’s indictment news. This article was mostly unread due to the other news of the day, but it offered a sobering assessment of where we are today and was well worth the read.

The article's essence is that all these indictments are unlikely to move the needle at all in regards to the 2024 Presidential election race. In fact, in several polls, and in spite of (or maybe because of), all the legal woes the former president currently faces, Trump is either statistically tied or actually, in some instances, ahead of Joe Biden in a theoretical head-to-head match-up.

Without a doubt, Trump has a legitimate shot of four more years in the Oval Office! And that's especially true when you consider that Biden could win the popular vote by 5 million votes and, because of our perverse and archaic electoral college system, still lose!

Look, I’ll admit up front, that I don’t like one thing about the former Oval Office occupant. I think he was a horrible president and an even more horrible a person. But, even with my admittedly prejudicial eyes, it astounds me that he can even garner support from even 10% of the American electorate.

But he does. There are millions out there that believe he did nothing wrong in the:

(a) stolen documents case;

(b) when he authorizing secret hush money payments to a porn performer;

(c) when conspiring to subvert the 2020 election. In all of these instances, they believe the justice department (or the NYC district attorney in the hush money scheme) are unjustly investigating him;

(d) and they think Jan. 6 was a legitimate protest and has been overblown by the media;

(e) and, finally, that he could do a better job than Biden in regards to the economy, securing the border, and who knows what else.

Okay, we can have an honest debate on the last item. However, the record clearly shows that he never came close to balancing the budget as he promised; he didn’t build a wall across the southern border, and the few miles he did, Mexico didn’t offer one peso of payment; and he also promised that he’d be too busy as President to ever go golfing. – another failed promise.

Trump die-hards conveniently forget that he lies constantly about everything. He successfully cons his donors for hundreds of millions of dollars to pay the many teams of lawyers he’s hired. However, this is in spite of the fact that he constantly and consistently loses court case after court case.

And then the MAGA crowd have the audacity to call Biden a crook. It’s not for lack of effort, but they haven’t uncovered one shred of evidence showing Biden has received any illegal profits, bribes, or kickbacks. Don’t get me started on the myriad of ways Trump and his family profited during his four years in office. There’s been everything from dignitaries booking rooms (and sometimes an entire floor) at the Trump D.C. Hotel; the millions of taxpayer dollars to pay for all the staff and Secret Service to stay at Trump golf courses and resorts during his frequent weekends away; Ivana Trump receiving lucrative licensing deals from China without having to wait the several years that they ordinarily take; or Trump son-in-law Jarred Kushner walking out the door in January 2021, with $2 billion of Saudi money to invest.

Let’s not forget he had no prior experience or expertise as a financial consultant. A recent Forbes article estimates Trump’s haul while he was President was $ 2.4 billion from his various real estate deals and business ventures.

Let me conclude by stating that, uncategorizably, we, as citizens of this nation, cannot let up for a second. We cannot assume Trump will be too politically damaged to garner enough support to win. Conversely, we need to rally every Gen Z'er (or whatever demographic group our younger voters belong), every person of color, every woman who's concerned about her right to control her own body, and stifle any talk about supporting a third-party candidate. The stakes are simply too high for another four years with Trump at the helm. I and others feel certain that he would only become more ruthless, greedier, and more unsupporting of the democratic tradition this country was founded on, and has existed for almost two hundred fifty years.

Personally, my plan is to write postcards and donate money in support of Democratic candidates around the country.

I shudder what will become of our country if we don't win this fight.

16 political cartoons that indict Donald Trump or his opponents MY VIEW | MIKE LUCKOVICH MY VIEW | JOHN DEERING MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS MY VIEW | CHRIS BRITT MY VIEW | MICHAEL RAMIREZ MY VIEW | JOHN DEERING MY VIEW | STEVE KELLEY MY VIEW | MIKE LUCKOVICH MY VIEW | ADAM ZYGLIS