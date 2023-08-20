An exciting new platform has been launched to monitor butterflies around the world.

Known as eButterfly, it is a global community-science effort devoted to research, conservation and education with the goal of creating an international inventory of butterflies to measure how the earth’s environment affects the colorful, fluttering species.

Entomologist Maxim Larrivee, co-founder of eButterfly and director of the Insectarium de Montreal, explains that butterflies act like the proverbial “canary in the coal mine” because they provide a clue to the effects of environmental factors on their biodiversity, including pollination.

But as he also notes, climate change is “extremely important” in the life of butterflies because it forces them to shift their distribution to adapt to rapidly evolving environmental conditions, which is something, unfortunately, that they cannot do fast enough. “Climate change and the extreme weather events related to it have also been linked to reductions in butterfly diversity and numbers in North America and local species extinctions,” he explains.

The co-founders of eButterfly are Kent McFarland of the Vermont Center of Ecostudies, Kathleen L. Prudic of the University of Arizona, and Jeremy Kerr of the University of Ottawa.

While the project aims to discover how factors such as climate change, habitat loss, pesticides, and invasive plants affect butterfly biodiversity, perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the undertaking is community science, where people from all walks of life are encouraged, in Larrivee’s words, “to go out and connect with nature and each other through butterfly watching…”

eButterfly is accepting butterfly observations from anywhere in the world, and interested individuals are encouraged to visit www.e-butterfly.org. No formal scientific training is required.

Observing butterflies is a relatively easy process, notes Larrivee. “First of all,” he says, “you want to go out in nature or in parks or where you live to look for butterflies. The way it works is that there’s three critical pieces of information…that scientists need in order to analyze the data shared by the participants.”

The first thing eButterfly wants to know is where you went, including the area (like a park or a natural, protected area) or even your own backyard; the date and time of the day of your observation; and finally, an image of the butterfly taken with your camera.

What makes it possible to recognize the butterfly images uploaded to eButterfly is a state-of-the-art image-recognition algorithm, which was created by a team from Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute and its partners. The algorithm was fed millions of photos of butterflies to enable it to recognize patterns characteristic of each species.

eButterfly users have a choice of more than one type of survey. One is called “incidental,” meaning that the butterfly was noticed while the observer was doing something like gardening. But for other individuals who decide to specifically look for butterflies, eButterfly has a “traveling” category, which asks how long individuals searched and how far they walked.

The eButterfly platform was first launched in Canada in 2012, and a year later it was expanded to the United States. Four years later it covered all of Central America and the Caribbean, and then this past spring it was expanded globally, partly because of the development of the artificial intelligence tool.

Expanding eButterfly around the globe, says Larrivee, “made a lot of sense in many ways because the…insect crisis is happening across the globe, and we need the help of as many people as possible to better understand and find ways to reduce their loss of biodiversity….”

Information about eButterfly observations is available globally every 24 hours at midnight simply by logging onto the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF).