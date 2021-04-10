Commentary: A most fortunate time of year

The first week or so of April has always been a felicitous time of year for me, for no reason I can determine.

It was the first of April in 2001 when I left Washington, D.C. at the wheel of a rental truck, taking our small but growing family for a new adventure in Los Angeles, a city I had barely visited previously but quickly grew to love.

It was April 1, 2011 when the kids and I jumped in our Jeep to start a second adventure out West, after several years living in Philadelphia. We drove way up north of any reasonable cross-country route, visiting Devil’s Tower, Mount Rushmore, and other attractions.

We arrived in Calistoga on April 8, with a light, wet snow falling, to join my wife, who had been working at Solage for several months while we organized the move back east.

On April 7 of this year, I scored one of the much-sought-after vaccines, in this case, a quick jab of the Johnson & Johnson version. Not much in the way of side effects either.

And it was April 7, 2014, when I first walked into the Napa Valley Register as editor, exactly the kind of job I had wanted since I started in journalism 24 years earlier.