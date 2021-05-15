Commentary: Meeting an old friend again

There was one spot that offered me solace, and that was the school library. The library was as strange to me as fractions and standardized tests – I had never seen or imagined such a place in a school. In my memory, the ceiling was miles above me and the wooden shelves of books went on forever. The smell of that many books gathered in one place was earthy and intoxicating. The librarian was sweet and welcoming, seemingly amused by my wonderment.

It may or may not have been on my first visit to the library (though in my memory it was) but over one of the shelves was a paper mache or cardboard model of a little boy looking in amazement at a huge dog with a giant clock on his side.

I asked what it was, and the librarian bought me a copy of something called “The Phantom Tollbooth.”