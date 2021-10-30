Commentary: The richness of diversity

When I was growing up half a century ago, the Washington, D.C. area was going through a remarkable transformation.

Although it was the capitol of the victorious Union, Washington had more in common with the cities of the old South in terms of racial attitudes, hierarchies and geography. It was, literally, a black and white world, where each side knew its place in the social order.

Starting in the 1970s, however, waves of new people surged into D.C. and its surrounding suburbs, upending the neat if inequitable, society. Ethiopians fleeing the 1974 coup and civil war. Vietnamese, Cambodians, Laotians, and Hmong fleeing the U.S. wars in Southeast Asia. South Koreans fleeing military rule and repressive government. Afghans fleeing the Soviet invasion. And into the 1980s, South and Central Americans fled civil war and the Cold War proxy battles that raged across two continents.

My high school was, in the early 1980s, said to be the most diverse in our sprawling Northern Virginia school district, with many of these new ethnic groups represented. Among my circle of friends were a number of Koreans born abroad and brought to the U.S. as children, and a young man whose grandparents had fled the Armenia genocide in 1918 and sought refuge in Beirut, only to see their children and grandchildren driven out by the 1975 civil war. He told an amazing story of being assigned to stand guard over his apartment building at age 9, holding an automatic rifle nearly as long as he was tall. The family only left after an artillery shell blasted through the roof of the building one night.

D.C. struggled to make sense of these new people. I remember the confusion of the American kids, Black and White alike, when two young Afghan boys who would walk hand-in-hand as they talked, unimaginable in the United States but utterly unremarkable in their culture. These new people didn’t fit into our preconceived mental boxes.

But over the years, society adapted to the new people, often even embracing them. Certain groups came to dominate certain industries – by the 1990s, for example, D.C.’s fleet of cabs was driven by a remarkable number of Ethiopians and Eritreans.

The most visible sign of the changes was an explosion of interesting food.

When I was a child, “Ethnic” food largely meant Italian. The dining scene included a number of expensive French-influenced fancy places. But mostly dining out meant fried chicken and strawberry shortcake from S&W Cafeteria or Hot Shoppes. Chinese food was rare and seemed impossibly exotic – as best I can remember, outside of D.C.’s comically small Chinatown, there was one fancy white-tablecloth example downtown and one pedestrian and more affordable one out in the Virginia suburbs.

By the late 1980s and early ‘90s, though, the scene was changing. It was possible to find restaurants specializing in Salvadoran and Honduran food, which are quite distinct from the Tex-Mex food that Americans used to think of as cuisine from South of the Border. Chinese food appeared, but so too did Thai, Cambodian, and most prolifically, Vietnamese.

One central D.C. neighborhood became a hub of Ethiopian food, which is both utterly delicious and utterly unlike anything that derives from European cuisine. I have run into Ethiopian restaurants around the country and all of them have connections to those early examples in D.C.

All of this is not to say everything was rosy. Longtime residents weren’t necessarily pleased to see their neighborhoods transformed by people speaking unfamiliar languages and wearing unfamiliar clothes. Many people balked at the cost of providing materials in multiple languages in schools, government agencies and the voting booth.

But the D.C. area came out better and more vibrant for all the changes. It is, today, a far more interesting place than it was when I was a child five decades ago.

California is in many ways well ahead of the East Coast in seeing these kinds of changes. When we moved to Los Angeles 20 years ago, I was blown away by the variety of people and cultures and languages just within a few miles of my home.

Napa County isn’t as diverse as LA, or even D.C., but still, we’re changing. The latest Census testifies to the increasing size of our Latino population and the vibrant Filipino community continues to rise in prominence in American Canyon.

I hope we embrace these changes, and welcome any new communities that wish to share in our good life here in Napa County.

Diversity enriches us all.

​You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

