Commentary: We're embracing the rise of video

Why? The reason is exactly the same as the reason why color photos went from “tacky” to “industry standard” in newspapers: readers like them.

You don’t need to dig into exotic data analytics to know that videos are huge online. YouTube is one of the biggest websites in the world, and video is all it does. Facebook and other major social media platforms have gone all in with live-streaming and video applications.

Since we started placing videos on stories routinely a couple of months ago, our video plays have grown to more than 50,000 per month. That’s a fraction of all our web traffic, but it’s still significant. And it’s growing strongly – the best we ever did last year was about 25,000 views in a single month.

We’re getting the videos from all over the place. Some are nationally syndicated by our corporate parent, the same way that we get most of our national wire stories. In the last month, our most popular video was one of these national items, a short film about a clever hummingbird that built a nest under a tiny leaf to create a natural umbrella for her offspring.