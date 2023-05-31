Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As I returned to my Alta Heights home Monday morning following my self-imposed BottleRock exile, I had to concede downtown and Third Street didn’t look too bad. I’d heard from my neighbors. The noise wasn’t too bad this year.

Trash cans were overflowing, and more trash was in the street than normal. That was it. There was the usual hubbub as crews began dismantling the whole thing. Third Street was closed at Juarez while PG&E crews repaired a teetering wooden power pole. BottleRock related? I don’t know.

What was too bad was the behavior of the concertgoers disregarding no-parking signs and residents’ yards as they jammed lower Alta Heights in the vicinity of Alta Heights Elementary School and the Terrace and Shurtleff neighborhoods east of Silverado Trail.

This year the elementary school declared a Friday holiday because parents couldn’t get their kids from school. One neighbor described it as the “free BottleRock parking lot of Alta Heights...The signs of ‘no parking’ are frequently tossed on lawns along with the trash… and are simply meaningless.”

More than one resident reported concert patrons using the elementary school fences as a public relief facility. Another could not imagine anyone safely walking to their cars, or neighbors walking their dogs when the concert lets out. “The amount of alcohol in there is overwhelming!”

An acquaintance told me they’d put a trash can near the curb so a friend could park, only to have a fan move the can into the middle of the street with a contemptuous gesture. Others living at the west end of the closed portion of Third Street told me of similar misconduct. No one spoke of a heightened law-enforcement presence to curb this behavior.

So, when does “not too bad” become too bad? To a person, the business and tourism community speak of how they want Napa to be locals-friendly. Even the partners at Latitude 38 Entertainment, Dave Graham, Justin Dragoo, and Jason Scoggins, give lip service to being “locals friendly.”

There is nothing locals-friendly for those living in the immediate vicinity of the concert venue. By any legal definition, BottleRock is a nuisance. The California Civil Code defines a nuisance as “anything that is . . . indecent or offensive to the senses, or an obstruction to the free use of property, so as to interfere the comfortable enjoyment of life or property. . . .”

Expanding BottleRock to include closed portions of downtown Napa with the in-out privileges some of the attendees now enjoy may be good for the businesses in those areas. The business owners acknowledge the locals stay away during BottleRock unless they’re ticket holders, too.

The pre-parties, after-parties, and in-between parties aren’t for the locals. The sidewalk vendors aren’t for locals. What’s happened is BottleRock has grown like an amoeba. One downtown business owner told me BottleRock is part of the Napa “brand.”

Is this really what we want as a community? Maybe. My informal, small-sample-size poll of Alta Heights residents revealed that just under half favored it, another quarter responded, “It's only three days,” and the rest were opposed. You can imagine the opponents were primarily those living closest. Everyone acknowledged BottleRock was, at a minimum, a major inconvenience without any concomitant benefit.

Can anything be done? Do Graham, Dragoo, and Scoggins really care about their neighbors? When BottleRock first hit the Napa scene in 2013, most objections were swept aside with the observation that the state owned the Expo.

The city and county can’t tell the state what to do, we were told. But in this instance, the state is like Shylock in Shakespeare’s "Merchant of Venice." It can’t exact its pound of flesh without spilling some blood. BottleRock requires the cooperation of the local government supplying police, closing streets, fencing in the immediate neighbors, among other things. And this is where our local government can do something for us.

Anyone who’s been to the Rose Bowl knows Pasadena has a very effective way of keeping its residents from being overrun by fans looking for places to park along the residential streets. This method curbs unseemly and unsanitary behavior, too. Every street within a couple of miles of the stadium is blocked off, so traffic must stay on the arterials to the designated parking areas. Each street barricade is staffed. Only residents with city-issued parking permits may enter. If a resident is expecting a guest, the resident must come to the barrier and vouch for their guest.

The coverage Napa would require would be much smaller. Thankfully, BottleRock is still smaller than the Rose Bowl. By my calculation, it would be the streets into the residential areas from where Silverado Trail branches off Soscol to Lincoln Avenue, along Coombsville Road to the stop light, and the residential areas off Third Street and Jefferson Avenue. Of course, our local-friendly BottleRock people would bear the expense.

Is this too big an ask? Is it, as it has been, just too bad for the local neighbors? Hard to say. For me, I’ll still be taking my self-imposed exile.